CHAMPAIGN — Pitch-black streets were among the biggest issues discussed by dozens of Willis Park residents who packed a neighborhood-safety forum Monday hosted by the Champaign Community Coalition.
Residents who attended the two-hour meeting at New Foundation Missionary Baptist Church called on city officials to do something about street lighting in the neighborhood bounded by Bradley Avenue on the north, railroad tracks on the south, Prospect Avenue on the east and the Kraft plant on the west.
Other sources of blight that were brought up included gun violence, rampant vandalism, and vacant homes.
In the past six months, there have been 24 assaults reported in the neighborhood, six weapons incidents — three of which involved the discharge of a firearm — six car burglaries and about a dozen other cases of vandalism, theft, larceny and fraud.
Dean Davis Smith, who has lived in the neighborhood for 30 years, said she wishes everyone thought of lighting as a safety issue and asked that more of her neighbors keep their porch lights on at night.
“It’s a simple fix,” she said, for some of the problems facing the area.
Initiatives like the Safety Lighting Energy-Efficiency Program — a partnership between the city of Champaign, the Regional Planning Commission and Ameren Illinois — are aimed at getting a handle on lack of lighting in the city’s oldest neighborhoods, and the program has already installed lighting in about 80 homes in the Garden Hills neighborhood.
But the issue is a matter of “millions, not thousands of dollars,” said Champaign City Council member Greg Stock, whose ward includes the Willis Park neighborhood. When it comes to putting in new street lighting for a neighborhood, it’s a more difficult conversation, he said.
“The problem is you have to tear up the streets to get wiring to the light poles,” Stock said. “We have to think about other ways to do this cost-effectively.”
Asked whether he would support having a study session on lighting across the city, Stock said he would first have to look at what the council learned about feasibility during talks about the program in Garden Hills.
And even if the question was to raise taxes to “tear up the streets,” Stock said the city simply wouldn’t have the available labor to cost-effectively install lighting city-wide.
“When you have construction every fourth block,” Stock said, it becomes much more difficult to do improvements like lighting. The city, the school district and developers in the area have seen labor prices skyrocket over the past few years as more construction comes to the area.
“Contractors are bringing in people from out of state to do construction,” Stock said. “There’s just simply not enough workers. But as part of our goal-settings conversation, one of the things that came up is neighborhood wellness, and that might be something to put into our wellness plan.”
As for some of the vacant homes in the area, neighborhood leader Tanya Weatherly said communities like Fort Wayne, Ind., have ways to fix up homes and put them back on the market. She also added that there’s been a lack of involvement in the neighborhood, and called on her neighbors to come out and help her organize the community around issues like vacant homes, lighting and crime.
“It’s all possible,” she said. “But I need help, so I’m asking you for help.”
Like Weatherly, other residents of the community see a dearth of community involvement. City officials said a marketing plan could be the best way to get people to keep their lights on at night, to get out to community events and to organize block parties.
Sonya Buchanan said she wants to see a neighborhood watch formed, and asked the city for help in beefing up home security by perhaps subsidizing security systems or cameras.
She also talked at length about youth development.
“There’s nothing really targeting young adults,” she said. “They have nothing to look forward to.”
Residents also said investments like youth centers, child-care facilities and mental-health services could help alleviate a lot of the burden placed on parents, the idleness of some young adults in the area and what neighborhood leaders have identified as a trauma-ridden community.
Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb said more neighbors have to be cooperative with police as they investigate crimes in the area. Without that cooperation, he said, it’s much more difficult and time-consuming to do an investigation, find the culprits and make arrests.
Resident Margaret Maurer said “a lot of people are hesitant to call the police.” She asked Cobb to focus his officers’ efforts on building community.
“It’s different when you get to know someone and get to know a community,” Maurer said, describing a moment weeks ago when a neighbor saw kids trying to break into a vacant home. She said no one called the police because of a fear that it might lead to violence.
“Police forces have to really work at this,” Maurer said.