SPRINGFIELD — Democrats in the Illinois House of Representatives made history Jan. 13 when they elected the first Black lawmaker to serve as House speaker, ending the reign of state Rep. Michael Madigan, D-Chicago.
But the decision to elect state Rep. Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D-Hillside, meant that members of the House Democratic caucus were ultimately unable to unite behind any of the three female lawmakers who came out as early contenders for the job.
State Reps. Stephanie Kifowit of Oswego, Ann Williams of Chicago and Kathleen Willis of Addison had all tossed their hats into the ring in recent weeks and were part of a group of 19 House Democrats who had pledged not to upport Madigan’s re-election.
Williams said she was optimistic that members of the Women’s Caucus “cracked the glass ceiling” by launching their candidacies and joining the coalitions that led to Welch’s selection as speaker.
“I think that one important thing to note is that women sometimes make it less about themselves and more about the collective. I think that's a very powerful tool,” she said.
In the hours preceding Welch’s ultimate approval as speaker, a striking image circulated social media platforms picturing Welch surrounded by Democratic women on the floor of the Bank of Springfield Center.
According to Williams, Welch initiated that conversation with the House Democratic Women’s Caucus and whoever else wanted to join to address the concerns about his past treatment toward women.
That was in response to news reports released as support for Welch grew, outlining a nearly 20-year-old allegation that he attacked a woman in 2002, and two separate harassment and retaliation lawsuits that were voluntarily dismissed.
Welch said he has since reconciled with the individual involved in that incident, adding: “In fact, after our dispute we sought out the authorities ourselves. Their family lives in my district and are proud supporters of my public service and work."
The Women’s Caucus nearly unanimously stood behind Welch, with Kifowit saying she believes he understands the need for change and is incorporating some of the ideas of the Women’s Caucus in his leadership approach.
Williams said she believes Welch is “the right person for the right time” despite the past allegations.
“I have been an advocate for women throughout my career, not just since the MeToo movement. I think it’s critical that as issues arise they are adjudicated, resolved legally. And in this case, I felt that that happened,” she said.
Last week, Welch released the roster for his leadership team, which included Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, the new chair of the Democratic Caucus and six other women. But none of the three women that challenged Madigan in the race for speaker made the list.
Kifowit said she didn’t ask for a leadership position, adding: “I am excited to work with Speaker Welch and his new leadership team for the betterment of Illinois. I know there is a lot of work that we all need to do and I have the utmost confidence in the speaker and his leadership team during these difficult times."