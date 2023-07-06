For the seventh year in a row, churchgoers are wearing red and gathering on street corners to pray for local communities.
Berean Covenant Church organizes the Corner Prayers, but other churches across Champaign-Urbana have joined in over the years.
Pastor Willie Comer decides on focal points for each evening of prayer, but the idea is that by getting out of the church building, the group will be able to connect with more people.
He made the example of someone asking for prayer about a rent payment they had due and those present actually being able to help provide for that payment.
“If we were never in communities or street corners, we would never see the needs there are,” Comer said.
Wearing red shirts serves a dual purpose. Not only does it represent the blood of Jesus Christ covering his followers, but it makes them more visible to passers-by.
“It would make it very easy to find someone who would want to pray for you,” Comer said.
Every Corner Prayer is about safety, peace and unity in the community where it is located.
Wednesday night in Douglass Park had an emphasis on an “angelic covering of peace,” as well as conviction for believers, hope for the hopeless and a religious revival for Champaign County.
“We believe that prayer changes things,” Comer said. “We believe that prayer changes hearts.”
Corner Prayers will be held every Wednesday in July at a different location each time.