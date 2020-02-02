An NFL Sunday without hearing Eastern Illinois’ name dropped might well be a rarity. The frequency might have dipped a bit with Mike Shanahan last coaching in 2013 and Brad Childress operating behind the scenes as an off-field assistant now a decade since he led the Minnesota Vikings. But the Panthers still get their due.
Especially for the three best quarterbacks in program history.
Sean Payton is a Super Bowl-winning coach. Tony Romo could wind up the highest-paid analyst on TV. And Jimmy Garoppolo will try and win his third Super Bowl ring — his first as a starter — when he leads the San Francisco 49ers against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Miami.
Even following in the footsteps of Payton and Romo — quarterbacks whose Eastern Illinois passing records he’d eventually claim as his own — Garoppolo’s path from Charleston to the NFL was a little different. No Eastern Illinois player captured quite as much national attention in his time on campus.
Uneven beginning
Jake Christensen and Mahomet-Seymour graduate Bodie Reeder both exhausted their eligibility following the 2009 season. Garoppolo, a fairly lightly-recruited prospect out of Arlington Heights, was one of three new quarterbacks then-Eastern Illinois coach Bob Spoo brought in ahead of the 2010 season. Junior college transfer Brandon Large had redshirted behind Christensen and Reeder a year prior, though, and the Mesa, Ariz., native emerged from fall camp as the starter.
“I don’t know that their intention was to play Jimmy that year,” said Rich Moser, Eastern Illinois’ sports information director since 2006. “My thoughts going into that season were they really didn’t want to play the freshmen quarterbacks.”
Large lost his first three games before Spoo and offensive coordinator Roy Wittke made the switch to Garoppolo ahead of the Panthers’ showdown with then-No. 4 Jacksonville State. Eastern Illinois lost that game and then two more as Ohio Valley Conference play continued. Then came the first pivotal moment of Garoppolo’s college career.
A pair of first-half interceptions at Tennessee Tech sent Garoppolo to the bench. Large finished the game — a seventh straight Eastern Illinois loss.
“There was debate as to whether he should continue starting or should they go back to Brandon Large,” said Mike Bradd, WEIU’s veteran play-by-play man who has called EIU football games for two decades. “Bob, the following Monday, was real plain that Jimmy was going to start.”
Spoo actually anticipated that exact question at his next media availability.
“Bob stopped everybody and said, ‘Before we have this question, Jimmy Garoppolo is the quarterback next week and the quarterback every game the rest of the season,’” Moser said. “He’s built himself into being a winner, and you saw that here at Eastern. Bob Spoo evidently saw that a long time before everyone else did. He saw those leadership qualities when Jimmy was a freshman, and everyone has kind of seen those since then.”
The wins just took time to accumulate. While Garoppolo wound up earning All-OVC Newcomer Team honors as a freshman, Eastern Illinois went just 2-9 on the season.
“He was a quiet guy, always kind of had that charisma but was typically how most freshmen recruits are,” said Erik Lora, a former Eastern Illinois wide receiver who turned into Garoppolo’s favorite target in the ensuing seasons and who has since returned to the university as assistant athletic director for development. “He was probably a little bit undersized, inexperienced in the collegiate football landscape and man, did he get a quick thrust into what it is to be a staring Division I quarterback.”
Garoppolo’s sophomore season wasn’t any better from a wins and losses standpoint. He started all 11 games and threw for 2,644 yards and 20 touchdowns, but the Panthers went just 2-9. Again.
“He didn’t have tons of help around him,” Adam Gristick said. The former Eastern Illinois linebacker and one of Garoppolo’s college roommates is also back at his alma mater as linebackers coach for Adam Cushing. “He understood the situation. He knew he was getting good, quality reps that would help him for the future. I never saw him get frustrated. He handled everything the way he handled it now — cool, calm and collected.”
Breakthrough moment
The second pivotal moment of Garoppolo’s Eastern Illinois career came after his sophomore season when Spoo followed through on his year-long plan and retired after 25 seasons as coach. It didn’t take long for the Panthers to find his replacement either, hiring Dino Babers, a former Spoo assistant, away from Baylor.
Babers brought a high-powered offense with him to Charleston, but he inherited a quarterback quite a bit different from the one who ran that offense in Baylor.
“I was never quite sure if Dino was sold on Jimmy, to be honest, until a couple games in his junior year,” Bradd said. “When Dino got here, he’d been at Baylor and he had Robert Griffin III, and I always assumed he wanted a quarterback that could run a little bit. Jimmy certainly wasn’t going to do that. He never ran a lot, but he just lit it up passing.”
Babers inherited more than a quarterback, though. Spoo had relied on young players the previous two seasons. They might not have won many games, but they had plenty of game experience.
“Jim couldn’t have asked for a better situation to come into, and at the same time, Coach Babers couldn’t have asked for a better situation,” Gristick said. “The offense fit Jimmy perfectly, and he had some really good receivers to throw the ball to.”
Gristick got a first-hand look at that offense every day in practice.
“We’d go live a lot,” he said. “Coach Babers was big on going best on best. It made us so much better on defense because we were seeing the best quarterback in the country every single day. By the time Saturday came, we were so much quicker in our reads because we had to be against Jimmy. If you let anything slip, he would hurt you.”
Garoppolo set what was then the OVC single-season passing record with 3,823 yards and threw 31 touchdown passes in 2012 as a junior. Eastern Illinois improved to 7-5 overall, lost just one conference game in winning the OVC title and made it to second round of the FCS playoffs.
“It was so easy to move the ball,” Bradd said. “It was just like a video game. It really was, ‘How many points are they going to score?’ It wasn’t, ‘Are they going to win?’ It was, ‘How much are they going to win by?’”
All of that was simply the build up for one final season and the next pivotal moment of Garoppolo’s career.
National attention
Eastern Illinois’ 2013 season opener at San Diego State has almost become a bit of folklore in Garoppolo’s story.
The Panthers crushed the Aztecs 40-19 on Aug. 31 that year. Not that many back in Charleston were aware given the late West coast start.
“Probably one of the more defining games for the program,” Moser said. “But at midnight or 1 o’clock in the morning, people don’t know that was that big of a win.”
“It was such a great environment,” Lora added about that game in San Diego. “We just had a great opportunity to represent ourselves on television. We were clicking on all cylinders, and Jimmy G came out with an amazing performance. It put the cherry on top of a beautiful fall camp and set the expectations pretty high for the rest of the season.
“I think fall camp, everyone knew what we were trying to do that year. After that game, it made sense in everyone’s mind to say, ‘This is achievable. We can make it happen.’ Everyone working toward the same goal really makes for a powerful team.”
The folklore part came the next week. San Diego State played Ohio State. Garoppolo wound up getting a rather significant seal of approval from then-Buckeyes’ coach Urban Meyer.
“Most of the press we got was from the fact Urban Meyer was asked about San Diego State and the quote was, ‘I’m more interested in the kid from Eastern Illinois, who was really good,’” Moser said. “Then people were like, ‘Who’s the kid from Eastern Illinois?’”
Lora remembers Meyer calling Garoppolo the “second most-talented quarterback” he’d seen behind Tim Tebow.
“If Urban Meyer was saying that,” Lora said, “it kind of put everybody on notice.”
Eastern Illinois then put the rest of FCS football on notice that season. The Panthers’ only regular-season loss was in their only other FBS game — a 43-39 defeat at Northern Illinois in which Garoppolo threw for 450 yards and six touchdowns.
Blitzing the OVC and doing so with a pair of Walter Payton Award candidates brought even more national attention to Charleston. Garoppolo eventually won said award after throwing for 5,050 yards and 53 touchdowns. Lora was seventh in the voting after hauling in 123 passes for 1,544 yards and 19 touchdowns.
Sports Illustrated stopped by the Coles County town of roughly 20,000 residents to profile Garoppolo. So did ESPNU for what can probably be best described as its version of “MTV: Cribs” for college football programs, with Garoppolo, Lora and defensive back Alex McNulty leading the tour.
“That was all pretty surreal having ESPN all access,” Gristick said. “I believe we were the only FCS school that year that got the all-access deal.”
The increased national attention didn’t faze Garoppolo. He stayed grounded. Even as NFL scouts regularly showed up in Charleston for Eastern Illinois’ practices and ESPN featured him in its video. Eastern Illinois graphic designer and athletics photographer Sandy King tagged along to document the latter.
“It was a huge deal, ESPNU coming to campus,” she said. “The guys are always open to a few photos, so they welcomed their ‘local’ photographer following them around, too. At the end of the shoot, ESPNU was packing it up.
“Jimmy turned my way and yelled, ‘I love you, Sandy!’ from across the grounds in his happy-go-lucky, bouncing up and down, pumped up way. He was that young man who always appreciated, always thanked, always respected this photographer who hung out on the sidelines waiting for his next great toss.”
Gristick had an up-close look at the type of pressure Garoppolo faced that final season and how he handled it. They lived together on 7th Street in Charleston along with teammates Pete Houlihan, John Wurm and Jerone Williams. Not that they saw all that much of Garoppolo at home during the season.
“There would be nights he wouldn’t come home until 7 or 8 at night and we were like, ‘Jim, where the hell are you?’” Gristick said. “He was at the stadium. He lived in the training room and watched tons of film. He spent a lot of time getting his body right and getting his mind right.”
“They use the word gym rat from a basketball standpoint,” Moser added. “Whatever the football equivalent is, that would be him. He was one of the first ones out at practice to throw to receivers and one of the guys at the end still throwing to receivers to hone his craft.”
Pro future
Garoppolo followed up his record-setting senior season with an East-West Shrine Game invitation. A couple of touchdown passes in a 23-13 win for his East team earned him MVP honors and elevated his profile for the NFL teams scouting out potential draft picks.
Then came another pivotal moment in Garoppolo’s path from Eastern Illinois to the NFL. Alabama quarterback A.J. McCarron’s decision to skip the Senior Bowl opened up a spot for Garoppolo, which meant more time in front of NFL decision-makers.
“I wasn’t convinced he was going to be drafted until the Senior Bowl,” Bradd said. “That’s how skeptical I was. Tony had been through and didn’t get drafted. They were great numbers he was putting up, but it wasn’t great competition. Then, all of a sudden you’re looking at the bottom of the screen of the TV on the crawl, and he’s one of the top five quarterbacks in the draft.
“I thought Jimmy fit the mold much better than Tony for an NFL quarterback. Jimmy always seemed bigger. He had, I think in college, a better arm and more classic release. Tony threw sidearm in college. I love Tony. Tony was more of a playmaker. Jimmy was more of this classic-looking quarterback. I always thought Jimmy threw the deep ball a little better — as good as anybody I’ve ever seen the way he could hit guys 40 to 50 yards downfield.”
Garoppolo’s path proved even more divergent from any other Eastern Illinois football player when he received an invitation to the NFL Draft combine and then the 2014 draft itself at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
“Those things haven’t happened at Eastern,” Moser said. “We’ve been accustomed to getting the exposure based on how the guys had done at the NFL level once they kind of got there, but never on the journey to the NFL.”
Gristick and Garoppolo’s other housemates joined in him New York City for the draft. They celebrated right alongside him as he was drafted by the New England Patriots in the second round with the No. 62 overall pick.
“Bill Belichick’s calling him, and he’s going to be behind arguably the greatest quarterback of all time in Tom Brady,” Gristick said, while describing that time as insane and surreal. “You can’t really believe it.”
Success with 49ers
Garoppolo spent three full seasons and part of a fourth with the Patriots on two Super Bowl-winning teams before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers during the 2017 season. The last, so far, in a series of pivotal moments.
“He kind of stirred up some controversy there,” Gristick said about Garoppolo’s final partial season in New England. “Who knows what’s true or not true, but he was pushing Tom Brady toward the end of his Patriots’ career.”
Garoppolo signed a five-year, $137.5 million contract with the 49ers after being traded. He’s 19-5 as a starter for San Francisco and has the team back in the Super Bowl. He’s also generated nearly as many headlines for still carrying his Eastern Illinois backpack as for helping the 49ers win the NFC this season.
“The backpack’s the one that’s been blown up, but I’d go to his house in San Francisco or New England, and he’s got like five T-shirts in his closet,” Gristick said. “He doesn’t like to be that me guy and wear all that fancy stuff. He’s like, ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. It does everything I need to do. Why do I need to go get some expensive Louis Vuitton backpack?’”
Lora wouldn’t expect anything less than that from Garoppolo.
“He’s that type of cat,” he said. “That’s why he’s successful. He’s humble. He’s a regular guy that has a wonderful job and makes a ton of money, but he really doesn’t act that way.”