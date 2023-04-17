CHAMPAIGN — Sign-ups are now underway for the next electronics recycling collection set for May 20 at Parkland College, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.
The collection is sponsored by Champaign County, the cities of Champaign and Urbana and village of Savoy.
Eligible to bring electronics for recycling are residents of Bondville, Broadlands, Champaign, Fisher, Foosland, Gifford, Homer, Ivesdale, Longview, Ludlow, Mahomet, Ogden, Pesotum, Rantoul, Royal, Sadorus, Savoy, Sidney, St. Joseph, Thomasboro, Tolono, Urbana and unincorporated areas of Champaign County.
The collection is limited to seven total items per participant, with up to four of those items permitted to be TVs.
Other items accepted will be computers laptops, tablets, iPads, Kindles, monitors, printers, plastic computer/stereo speakers, electronic keyboards, fax machines, VCRs, DVD players/recorders, portable digital music players, video game consoles, electronic mice, scanners, digital converter boxes, cable receivers and satellite receivers.
Other items accepted include accessory computer/monitor speakers, small scale servers sold at retail, sound bars, ink and toner cartridges, looses wires such as extension cords, surge protectors and cables, microwave ovens, holiday string lights, phones and phone accessories, digital cameras, mini cams, digital projectors, telecom equipment, uninterrupted power supplies, rechargeable batteries, networking equipment, external drives and circuit boards, paper shredders and subwoofer speakers.
To sign up for a time: https://ecycle.simplybook.me/