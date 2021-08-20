PENFIELD — The reconstruction of a bridge in Compromise Township in northeast Champaign County means a county road will be shut down for a couple of months.
Champaign County Engineer Jeff Blue said County Road 2800 N between 2500 E and 2600 E, about halfway between Gifford and Penfield, will close Monday for replacement of the bridge over Buck Creek.
The reconstruction is expected to be complete by the end of October. The bridge will be totally removed and replaced. No access will be provided across the stream during construction.
Local landowners within the construction area will have access to their property but should drive with extreme caution while near the work zone.