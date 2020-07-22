CHAMPAIGN — At its meeting Tuesday, the city council approved expanding the eligibility list for Champaign’s COVID-19 Small Business Grant program.
In the first round of funding, of the 68 businesses that applied, the 30 that didn’t receive financial assistance elsewhere were prioritized, while the rest were wait-listed.
Now, in Round 2, businesses that have received up to $5,000 elsewhere will be eligible for the program, which is funded by $520,000 in federal Community Development Block Grants.
“In reviewing the applications that we received, we realized that there was a fair number of businesses that received less than $5,000, which, as compared to the need that they had, it was a very small amount of money,” said Bruce Knight, Champaign’s planning and development director.
If there’s any money remaining, it would go to remaining businesses that applied and are otherwise qualified.
The change to the program was approved 7-0.
Council members also approved $210,000 in contracts to demolish 18 buildings in the Garden Hills nieghborhood, one of the first steps of several toward addressing the neighborhood’s longstanding flooding issues.
The city is acquiring 46 properties on the north side of Hedge Road and one along Joanne Lane to eventually build a stormwater detention basin.
The need was evident as it rained during Tuesday’s virtual meeting.
“I went throughout this neighborhood, at least on the south side of the tracks, and there’s at least five or six streets with extreme flooding,” said Rita Conerly, a Garden Hills resident.
The rest of the demolition permits are expected to be brought to council later this year.
But city staffers have said construction on the detention basin likely won’t begin until 2030, followed by sewer installation and rebuilding streets.
The entire five-phase project is expected to cost $44 million.
Champaign resident Brian Dunn urged council members to prioritize funding for the project.
“We are a long ways away from really solving community violence, but this is something we can accomplish, we know how to accomplish, and it’s something that will definitely benefit that community,” he said.
Until the detention basin is constructed, council members discussed how best to use the land, which will be turned into green space after the properties are demolished.
District 3 representative Angie Brix suggested a bandshell or monthly markets.
District 4 representative Greg Stock proposed a neighborhood farmer’s market or programming for young people.
Mayor Deb Feinen said she liked the ideas, but “the most important thing is that we give some power to the neighborhood to help us figure out what ought to happen there.”
“I love the idea of using it for economic development, but the neighbors might hate it,” she said. “And so I think that we absolutely have to work with the neighborhood to see how they’d like to have that space programmed, if they’d like that space programmed.”