URBANA — Improvements to the highway commonly referred to as the Philo-Tolono Slab in south-central Champaign County are coming within the next couple of years.

The Champaign County Highway department announced Friday that the Illinois Department of Transportation has selected Champaign County to receive $2.55 million in “highway safety improvement funding” for a 5-mile project along County Road 18 (900 N) from Illinois 130 in Philo west to U.S. 45 just north of Tolono.

The project will involve widening the shoulders to 6 feet, including a 4-foot asphalt shoulder, recycling the current roadway, replacing the asphalt surface, constructing shoulder rumble strips and center-line rumble strips, flattening side slopes, replacing culverts as needed and re-grading the ditches.

The application to IDOT was a joint effort of the highway department and the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission.

Design of the project will begin in 2021, with construction anticipated in summer 2022 or 2023.

