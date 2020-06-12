CHAMPAIGN — Champaign’s public works director is retiring next month after more than 23 years of service to the city.
Dennis Schmidt, 68, has been the director since 2004 and previously worked for the city as an assistant city engineer and for the Urbana-Champaign Sanitary District.
Over the years, he’s overseen stormwater drainage improvements throughout the community, the extension of South Fourth Street connecting St. Mary’s Road and Windsor Road, the extension of Olympian Drive from Mercury Drive to Lincoln Avenue in Urbana, the Multimodal Corridor Enhancement Project project and the construction of the Hill Street Parking Deck in downtown Champaign.
“It would be difficult, if not impossible, to enumerate all the positive contributions Dennis has made to our City over his many years in Public Works,” said City Manager Dorothy David.
After he retires, Schmidt said he plans to spend more time with his family and travel.
He grew up in Kankakee and came to Champaign-Urbana to attend the University of Illinois.