PAXTON — A multi-year dream of Paxton officials is turning into reality as work has begun in earnest on a downtown streetscape project.
The $1.2 million project will encompass four blocks of Market Street from Orleans Street on the south to Holmes Street on the north.
Iroquois Paving of Watseka is serving as general contractor.
Much of the work will take place in the 100 block of North Market Street.
“They got all the sidewalks off on the east side, started forming the curb Tuesday or Wednesday of this week and will start forming the sidewalks next week sometime,” Mayor Bill Ingold said Friday.
An Aug. 26 completion date has been set for the project that will include new curbs, gutters sidewalks and more.
“The 100 block of North Market is getting the most extensive work right now,” Ingold said.
The north and south intersections of the 100 block of North Market, at State and Pells streets, will feature curb bumpouts that will extend from the four corners of the intersections. Each will contain benches, litter bins and street lights.
A highlight in the 100 block will be historic-looking pedestrian light poles 16 feet tall.
Another attractive feature is a gift from Paxton natives Jeff and John Grove — an 11-foot-tall clock to be added on the sidewalk near the Commandery Building that the Groves own at the corner of State and Market streets.
Lettering on the clock will read, “Est. 1859, City of Paxton.”
Ingold said some people appear “like they were taken by surprise” at the major construction project, despite the city council talking about it for the past six years.
“It shouldn’t be a surprise to anybody. “We told them it would be some inconvenience with the sidewalk gone. To keep the stress levels down of the business owners, we put down plywood walkways. I think they’ve done a pretty good job.”
Ingold went door to door to tell each business owner the work would be forthcoming, and later one of the project engineers also did the same.
Also part of the project: Downtown Market Street will now be flat, with the crown taken out of the middle, and the curbing in front of stores will be reduced to 6 inches. Shoppers have had to step up two or three times from the street to the sidewalk in some places to enter a store. Not anymore.
Ingold said a wheelchair ramp that wraps around the north side of the Commandery Building will now extend straight north to State Street.
Discovered under some areas of sidewalk have been voids where a steam-heating system extended downtown. The discovery was not unexpected. Ingold said a meeting will be held Tuesday to discuss how to fill in those voids.
Steam tunnels were operational to heat downtown businesses and warmed the sidewalks, meaning shop owners didn’t have to shovel ice and snow. But the tunnels became obsolete when the city’s steam plant blew up years ago.
Ingold said some downtown businesses will be adding different facades and possibly new awnings to their storefronts and possibly more energy-efficient windows.
He said several businesses are considering moving to Paxton, including one of them on Market Street.
The bulk of the money to fund the streetscape program came from $1 million in Illinois Department of Economic Opportunity funds awarded to Paxton to bring jobs to town, which Ingold credited the late Mayor Jim Kingston for procuring due to his contacts with the Illinois Municipal League.
After the job-creation program ended, the city convinced the state of Illinois to allow Paxton to retain that money for the downtown streetscape improvements.