CHAMPAIGN — Ryan Heiser is a regular traveler on Interstates 74 and 57, and practically every work day drives through the construction zones for the $125.8 million interchange overhaul work site.
Heiser said it doesn’t make for ideal driving conditions, but he knows it’s for the best.
“I’m all for infrastructure improvements. I’m patient. As long as they’re able to correct the problem, it’s definitely worth the wait,” said Champaign resident Heiser, who as president and CEO of Fisher National Bank regularly travels to the bank’s branches in Mahomet, Fisher and Carle at the Fields in southwest Champaign.
“The interchange definitely has difficulties, especially in the morning and evening commutes. I-57 is highly traveled by semi traffic. Those folks have to get stuff across the country. It definitely adds an added degree (of stress) sometimes commuting between everything.”
Mahomet resident Sean Widener travels to downtown Champaign and back every work day in his job as a civil engineer with Clark Dietz.
He called the construction work “a minor inconvenience” but said he’s never been a big fan of the clover leaf opened in 1965 northwest of Champaign.
Widener said the evening commute from Champaign to Mahomet poses the greater problem “because there’s more traffic for the peak hour, but also the whole ... zone with the ramps coming off and on and the speed changes, it’s pretty dicey. Even going back to my days riding a motorcycle, I always cringed.
“There aren’t many bottlenecks. The only bottlenecks are probably westbound more than anything.
“I think from a daily commuter standpoint, additional lanes would have been great,” he said. “That was the plan years ago. This is a major investment and significant improvement from a safety improvement.”
As for adding more lanes, that is in the works east of the interchange.
Ken Crawford, Illinois Department of Transportation project implementation engineer, said a $91 million project is expected to be completed in 2025, part of which involves widening I-74 to three lanes from Duncan Road to Prospect Avenue.
The current clover leaf construction project involves constructing two Chicago-style flyover ramps to improve safety and traffic flow efficiency for travelers: eastbound I-74 to northbound I-57 and westbound I-74 to southbound I-57. The work involves most of the bridges and embankments.
Instead of drivers merging just before others exit in the same lane, vehicles will exit long before other vehicles merge onto the roads. Safety is the major benefit as it reduces how often vehicles will cross paths.
Other improvements include restoring green spaces with native grass to cut down on future planting; adding LED lighting for improved visibility; and “metalizing” the structural steel to minimize future painting.
The work is due for completion toward the end of this year.
Crawford said dirt placement is ongoing at the site — building a 40-foot embankment in some locations. The dirt needs to settle before it is dense enough to be used.
“It is estimated to take anywhere from a year to 18 months to do that compaction,” Crawford said.
Jason Smith, IDOT interchange construction field engineer, said the work is on schedule.
“You have to consider this is a five-year project for the most part” when factoring in the lane-widening and structure upgrades on I-74. “This time frame is very unpredictable.”
It is part of a four-phase project. The two earlier phases involved replacement of the Mattis Avenue bridge over I-57/I-74, and the U.S. 150 bridge replacement over I-57. Those bridges were rebuilt taller and longer to make way for the longer interstate ramps.
Even in the “dog days” of winter, some work is ongoing on the interstate project.
“They were tearing out a barrier wall on 74 and doing construction work on both interstates” on Tuesday, Crawford said.