CHAMPAIGN — Those steel beams put up between Mattis and Prospect avenues on Interstate 74 rising like a modern version of Stonehenge? They’re part of a noise-reduction device.
“It’s to shield the neighbors from the interstate noise,” said Ken Crawford, the Illinois Department of Transportation’s project-implementation engineer for the I-57/I-74 interchange project.
The walls will be located north and south of I-74 to make the interstate more neighbor-friendly.
“They’re like you see in Chicago,” Crawford said, “a big concrete wall with texture.”
He said it will mark the first time such a wall has been built in IDOT District 5.
Interstate noise travels a long way, and generally people living or working near an interstate just live with it.
“The interstate’s always been there, and people moved next to it and know what they’re getting into,” he said.