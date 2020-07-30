Questions for Tom's Mailbag? Just click here
CHAMPAIGN — With construction beginning next week on the Mattis Avenue bridges over Interstate 57 and 74, drivers should expect delays when driving in northwest Champaign.
The Illinois Department of Transportation is also reconstructing U.S. 150 over I-57; both projects are making way for longer ramps that will be part of the $120 million rebuild of the I-57/I-74 interchange beginning next year.
The cloverleaf design built in 1965 will be replaced by a complex mix of on- and off-ramps that reduce how often cars will cross paths.
“The cloverleaf design is outdated, and it requires turning at a higher rate of speed, which can cause rollovers,” IDOT’s Paul Wappel said. “The benefit of the new design is that it will reduce weaving, an engineering term for crossing movement.”
To make way for the longer ramps, the U.S. 150 and Mattis Avenue bridges are being rebuilt taller and longer.
The Mattis Avenue bridges are also in “advanced stages of deterioration,” Wappel said.
IDOT began the $8.4 million project on the U.S. 150 bridge earlier this month and hopes to wrap up next summer.
And work on the $20.8 million Mattis Avenue project begins next week and should end late next summer.
IDOT began setting up its work zones Friday and Monday, and during construction, traffic on Mattis Avenue over I-57 will be reduced to one lane that is controlled by temporary signals, and one lane in each direction over I-74.