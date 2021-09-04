VILLA GROVE — Illinois 130 between Railroad Street and Jackson Avenue will close Tuesday for almost a week.
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that the Union Pacific Railroad is replacing its crossing.
No traffic will be allowed through the closure during the work, which is expected to last five days. A detour will be posted. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,500 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.
Accomplishments through year two have included approximately $5.2 billion of improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges and 428 additional safety improvements.