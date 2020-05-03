Q: Why is the Dewey-Fisher blacktop closed?
A: The Champaign County Highway Department is replacing two bridges over arms of the Big Ditch on Dewey-Fisher Road between County Road 2800 North and U.S. 136, county engineer Jeff Blue said.
“We decided to do them both at the same time so we only disrupt traffic once,” he said. “They started April 1, and we’re hoping to be done by the end of July or some time in August, if we get good weather and everything works out.”
One of the bridges had a beam that was failing, and the other was expected to need replacing in the next few years, Blue said, so the “thought is, let’s do them at the same time, so we don’t clog up traffic in two different summers,” Blue said.
Stark Construction is building the larger bridge for $1.25 million and the smaller one for $860,000, Blue said.
“While it’s closed, we’ve got a marked detour,” Blue said, “We’re hoping people drive smart and stay safe and stay out of the work zone.”