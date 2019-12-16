Q: Now that the Bradley Avenue bridge is open, what are IDOT’s next big projects?
A: Kensil Garnett, the Region 3 engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation, listed five:
1. U.S. 150 (University Avenue) from Wright Street to Cunningham Avenue in Urbana. Champaign Asphalt was awarded the $10.4 million contract for this project, which begins in spring 2020.
2. A $6.7 million bridge replacement on Interstate 57 under U.S. 150 northwest of Champaign.
3. Bridge replacements on I-57 under Mattis Avenue northwest of Champaign for about $18.9 million.
4. A $2.8 million bridge superstructure replacement on I-74 over Market Street in Champaign.
5. And a $23.5 million bridge superstructure replacement on I-74 at the Illinois Central railroad.