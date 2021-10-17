Just Askin' | More I-74/I-57 ramp closures?
Any more ramp closures in store for the I-74/I-57 interchange?
Yes, but the start date is weather-dependent.
Westbound I-74 to northbound I-57 and southbound I-57 to eastbound I-74 were both supposed to start temporary closures next week, but stormy weather got in the way, said Jason Smith, supervising construction field engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation.
“These closures will be approximately a week in duration when they do commence,” Smith said. “I am unsure at this time, due to weather delays, when this will occur.”
The quick closures will be concurrent with the four-month closure of eastbound I-74 to southbound I-57, which has been shut to construct a temporary ramp and bridge cones in the area.
Right now, the priority is finishing up the all the weather-sensitive dirt-shaping work, changing the elevations to hold a couple temporary ramps.
“That’s really a focus right now since in the winter we don’t get any drying time,” Smith said.
The construction work for two cast-in-place concrete culverts is “well underway,” with the off-road portion of a culvert in the northeast quadrant nearly complete, Smith said.
The listed detour for motorists to get around the ramp closure:
- Exit 179B to northbound I-57;
- Exit 240 to Market Street;
Market Street to southbound I-57;
“We don’t see a ton of traffic on those ramps, we haven’t seen any issue of buildups,” Smith said. “We have to break eggs to make an omelette, and we hope everyone’s patient and understands these things are done for the safety of the traveling public.”
The current, $125.8 million phase of the project is set to complete in 2023, completely replacing the current cloverleaf interchange with 11 bridges structures and two Chicago-style flyovers in the middle of the interchange.
“The ease of use should be incredibly improved,” he said.