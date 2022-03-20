Just Askin' | Parkland Way potholes
Did the potholes get fixed along Parkland Way?
They did, after about six hours of work from the Champaign Park District grounds workers.
The repairs began around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday and concluded before noon, said grounds supervisor Tommy Buhr. The timing was right in that it’s spring break at Parkland College.
Classes resume Monday.
“It was fairly bad,” Buhr said of the potholes. “It was all hands on deck.”
Buhr didn’t have a cost estimate immediately ready, but he figures they used about 50 to 60 bags of cold patch asphalt to get the job done.
Parkland Way, which weaves through Dodds Park in Champaign, is no stranger to potholes and repairs.
“We almost do (repairs) every year around spring break, when there isn’t as much traffic,” Buhr said.
Finicky Illinois weather gives water that’s seeped below the ground plenty of chances to expand and contract, freezing and thawing, cracking the pavement. Repeated traffic deepens the cracks on the route, leading to potholes.
“You know how it is in Illinois, one day it’s 50 degrees, and the next day it’s zero,” Buhr said.