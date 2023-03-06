Drop a question into Kathy’s Mailbag BY CLICKING HERE or by emailing Kathy Reiser at mailbag@news-gazette.comST. JOSEPH — Interstate 74 will close overnight in both directions this week west of St. Joseph for bridge work.
The Illinois Department of Transportation said the closures are necessary for the removal of beams on the bridge carrying County Road 2000 E over I-74.
The closures will run from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. today through Thursday morning.
Eastbound traffic will be detoured to U.S. 150 at Exit 185 and westbound traffic to the same road at Exit 197 in Ogden.