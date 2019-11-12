CHAMPAIGN — After work wrapped up Tuesday, the Prospect Avenue bridge over Interstate 74 fully reopened for the first time since June.
During the day, the bridge will continue to be narrowed to one lane each way for the next week while the Illinois Department of Transportation finishes median and striping work.
“But the next couple of days are going to be pretty cold, so it’s not really good construction weather,” said IDOT’s Alex Kedas, who is in charge of the project. “So we probably won’t be out the next couple days.”
When construction continues, he expects they’ll be working from about 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until it’s done sometime next week and the bridge is permanently reopened.
Before construction started on the 62-year-old bridge, IDOT officials warned drivers about the disruption to one of the main routes to the shopping district north of the highway, encouraging them to seek alternate routes.
“It appears to have worked,” Kedas said. “Everybody behaved and modified their behavior to reduce the delays, and I really think the public worked well with us so that this project was a success.”
The $1.4 million project was originally supposed to wrap up Nov. 1, but was delayed when more rust was found than anticipated.
“The beams sit on bearings, and those bearings were rusted really bad,” Kedas said. “That was unexpected, and so the remediation for that was unexpected.”
He said the project came in “pretty close to budget,” within the “overage that’s allowed.”
The improvements are supposed to add 25 years to the bridge.
“We replaced the bearings, and we did a lot of structural steel repair at the ends of the beams, and the surface of the concrete deck was worn out, and we put a new surface on top of the concrete deck,” Kedas said. “It’s a latex-concrete overlay, and the latex makes the concrete a little bit elastic, which makes it much more durable.”
He also said the pavement will have grooves in it to improve traction.
The bridge will have the same number of lanes, he said, with two lanes each way and two left turn lanes.