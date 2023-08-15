Get daily headlines sent to your inbox by clicking here
CHAMPAIGN — Starting Thursday, westbound Interstate 74 travelers wanting to head north on Interstate 57 in Champaign will have to find an alternate route.
Ken Crawford, project implementation engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation's I-57/I-74 interchange project, said the ramp will be closed until December 2025.
It was necessary, Crawford said, “for us to be able to construct some of the other ramps in that quadrant.”
I-74 motorists will either have to get off at the Neil Street or Prospect Avenue exits, head north to Olympian Drive and then west to pick up I-57 north, or pass through the interchange, get off at either Prairieview Road or Illinois 47 in Mahomet, head back east and then take the northbound ramp to I-57.
“We understand closing ramps hurt,” Crawford said. “Otherwise, things are going pretty well” on project. “We started setting structural steel for some of the flyover ramps last week. That’s the next step is setting the structural steel and then the concrete bridge deck."
He said the project is operating on schedule and added that progress is predicated on soil settlement on the embankment — “to make sure all that dirt is settled out. It has to set.”
“The locations before were farm ground and were never loaded with weight," he said. "Now we’re putting a large amount of soil on there,” and the work has to be done in stages.