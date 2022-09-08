UPDATE 10 a.m.
Illinois American Water has completed repairs to the water main that broke about 8 p.m. Thursday and water service has been restored to customers in the area who were impacted.
Road repairs are expected to be completed this afternoon, and Neil Street should be reopened to traffic later Friday.
Affected customers who are now boiling water to use for drinking or cooking will be notified directly when they no longer have to do that. Water is okay for bathing, laundry and other common uses, the water company said.
About 12 feet of water main had to be replaced, according to Brian Wiemers, senior manager of operations. The company is investigating the cause of the break.
UPDATE 9:30 a.m. Friday:
Crews from Illinois American Water continue to work on a water line that broke sometime around 8 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Neil Street and Hessel Boulevard.
Champaign Public Works spokesman Kris Koester said he was told the company hopes to have the northbound lane of Neil Street open by 10 a.m. and possibly the southbound lane late in the day.
Traffic is being diverted off both Neil and Hessel in a several-block area.
Koester said Champaign police provided temporary traffic control Thursday night until public works crews could replace them.
“This is an Illinois American Water main break on an IDOT street,” Koester said, referring to Neil.
“IDOT never responded so we are providing traffic control.”
Koester, who went to the scene, called it a “massive amount of water, a geyser shooting up out of the street.”
Although he was uncertain exactly where the break was, Koester said the concentration of Illinois American Water repair vehicles were clustered near the westernmost lane of Neil Street where it meets Hessel Boulevard.
Koester said Illinois American Water crews worked all night. No one from the company was immediately available to clarify what happened or how long the fix might take.
CHAMPAIGN — Traffic is being diverted from several city blocks due to a major break in a water line near Neil Street and Hessel Boulevard.
Champaign police spokesman Joe Lamberson said the city's public works department and Illinois American Water officials are currently assessing the problem but anticipate it will take several hours to fix the break.
In the meantime, traffic is being kept off of Neil between Avondale Avenue on the north and Buena Vista Drive on the south, and off Hessel between Randolph Street on the west to Oak Street on the east.
Lamberson was unaware of exactly what time the break occurred, but it was at some point prior to 8 p.m. and flooded portions of Neil Street.
Motorists should avoid the area. Police cars are helping to divert traffic away.