TUSCOLA — Work on a 12-mile stretch of Interstate 57 in Douglas County is set to begin Thursday.
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that pavement patching between mileposts 200 and 212 — from about 4 miles south of Arcola to Tuscola — will take until the middle of July.
The work, intended to extend the life of the pavement, will require daytime and nighttime lane closures on I-57. Motorists are urged to avoid that stretch if possible.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,300 miles of highway and 8.4 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.