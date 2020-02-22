URBANA — A Champaign County judge has cleared the way for the state to move ahead with the $149 million improvement of the Interstate-57/74 interchange west of Champaign.
In orders entered in two court cases Thursday, Judge Tom Difanis gave Champaign-based The Atkins Group and the state of Illinois a “preliminary just compensation” figure for two parcels of land that IDOT wants from the developer for the rebuilding of the old cloverleaf exit.
The amounts Difanis arrived at were more than the state wanted to pay Atkins but less than the developer’s appraiser said they were worth.
The parcels the judge ruled on after hearing evidence last week are generally west of Mattis Avenue and east of the interchange and west of the interchange on the north side of U.S. 150.
For one parcel of almost 29 acres, IDOT was willing to pay $1.28 million but Atkins’ appraiser put its value at $2.27 million. Difanis set the compensation at $1.95 million.
A second tract involved 16 acres for which IDOT offered about $911,000 but Atkins’ appraiser said was worth $1.75 million. Difanis set the compensation at $1.35 million.
Difanis’ preliminary compensation figures represent what the state must deposit with the Champaign County treasurer for “quick take” of the titles to the properties by the state. It does not represent what the final price might be.
The Atkins Group now has to decide if it wants a trial on those numbers. Regardless of the final price, the state now has title to the properties and can begin work.
In court documents filed Dec. 23, IDOT said it has made a “good faith effort” to buy the properties from Atkins but the two sides were unable to come to an agreement as to price, meaning Difanis had to hear evidence and come to what he believed to be a fair price for the quick take of the titles. He heard from appraisers and an engineer prior to ruling.
Lawyers for both sides are still working to come to an agreement on two other parcels for which court cases were filed in December.
According to an IDOT posting, the cloverleaf interchange originally designed in 1958 and built in 1965 “is experiencing safety and traffic operational issues due to deficient geometric features.”
Kensil Garnett, IDOT region 3 engineer, said the new interchange will be semi-directional to eliminate the weaving of traffic entering and exiting the interstates at the same spot. The goal is to make it safer, more efficient and able to handle more traffic.
I-57 is a four-lane Class I truck route carrying an average of 33,600 vehicles per day of which 9,400 are trucks, the website says, while I-74 is also a four-lane Class I truck route carrying an average of 38,400 vehicles per day of which 8,500 are trucks.
Improvement of the interchange could take two to three years to complete, Garnett said.
Garnett said IDOT District 5 plans to let out two contracts this spring — one to replace the structure carrying U.S. 150 over I-57 and the other to replace the structures carrying Mattis Avenue over I-57 and I-74.
In July, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced a six-year $45 billion capital improvements plan called Rebuild Illinois, of which $120.2 million was earmarked for the interchange.
Almost 2,000 pages of details on the interchange project can be found online at: idot.illinois.gov/projects/I-57-I-74-Reconstruction-Project