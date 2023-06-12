Sign up for our daily newsletter here
CHAMPAIGN — A second Interstate 57 exit ramp to Interstate 74 will be closed Tuesday night as part of the massive interchange reconstruction project northwest of Champaign.
Ken Crawford, Illinois Department of Transportation project implementation engineer, said northbound I-57 traffic will no longer be able to exit west onto I-74 at the interchange.
Instead, drivers will need to head past the interchange, exit I-57 at Market Street and then get back on heading south, then exit west onto I-74.
The ramp connecting southbound I-57 with eastbound I-74 is also closed.
Jason Smith, an interchange construction field engineer at IDOT, said the second ramp closure is needed to allow contractors to begin working on the bridge that carries I-74 over I-57.
He estimated both permanent ramp closures will be in effect for “roughly a year” — noting that some temporary closures will also be announced.
The work is actually two major projects, with the first involving reconfiguring the interchange built in 1965. That includes construction of two large flyover ramps to improve safety and traffic flow.
Work has also started on a $126 million project to widen I-74 to three lanes from Duncan Road east to Prospect Avenue.
Smith said work is progressing on the interchange.
“We’re making some decent progress on the structures,” Smith said. “The piers are mostly complete” — with 11 of 14 finished.
While area farmers are wishing for more rain, the recent dry conditions have allowed the interchange work to make good headway.
“It’s a very multi-faceted project,” Smith said. “It’s tough to say if it’s on schedule. The different areas are progressing at difference paces. A lot of temporary pavement and drainage work is going on.”
Crawford estimated the interchange project will be completed by the end of 2024, while the widening project will be finished by the end of the following year.