In two years, the Interstate 57/74 interchange will feature much smoother entrances and exits than the current cloverleaf structure has offered for the last several decades. Instead of drivers merging just before others exit in the same lane, cars will exit long before other vehicles merge onto the roads.
“The biggest benefit is definitely safety,” said Jason Smith, a construction field engineer with the Illinois Department of Transportation. “The current configuration that we had was outdated, and the geometrics were not conducive for the volume of traffic that we have through there, and so we’re trying to build a new configuration that is safer and can handle the expected traffic volumes that can only increase.”
In the meantime, though, the project will create detours, with the ramps on the southwest quadrant of the interchange currently out of commission. Those ramps connect eastbound I-74 and southbound I-57.
By Feb. 11, cars will be able to merge from eastbound I-74 to southbound I-57 on a temporary ramp, which is currently being built. The reverse direction will be closed indefinitely.
The project’s next contract, for work that will create pavement connections to the new ramps being built, will not be awarded until the spring. The implications of road closures connected to that work aren’t currently known.
“It’ll start in the early fall, and we won’t know the effects of that until we get a contractor on board and we see their timeframes,” Smith said.
In the meantime, crews are working in the infields of the ramps on embankments and other projects that can help prepare them down the road as they build a modern ramp system that can handle current traffic volumes.