CHAMPAIGN — The stretch of Prospect Avenue between Windsor and Curtis roads that has been fully or partially closed since late March is expected to reopen by the end of the day.
Crews were expected to finish most of the work on the stretch today, according to the Champaign Public Works Department.
Barricades on Prospect and all connecting side streets will be removed for full access, though drivers were urged to be alert in that area as workers do that and finish a few remaining details.
Drivers are also urged to be on the alert for the new all-way stop at the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Burwash/Pittsfield.
Though construction will largely be done, the contractor will be returning in the spring to complete a planned multi-use path and sidewalk, sod placement and permanent pavement markings, according to public works.