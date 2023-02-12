CHAMPAIGN — It’s been more than three years since state officials announced plans to widen and improve a stretch of Champaign’s busy Prospect Avenue as part of a massive transportation improvement project called Rebuild Illinois.
It’s taking some time, but the Prospect Avenue project is still alive — and it’s now in the beginning planning stage, according to Illinois Department of Transportation spokesman Paul Wappel.
Rolled out as part of the $44.8 billion Rebuild Illinois plan, the Prospect Avenue widening and resurfacing project was originally estimated to cost $18.5 million — with the construction phase coming between 2021 and 2025.
Now, Wappel said, it’s a $15.5 million project that will include a widening and resurfacing of 1.58 miles of Prospect between Interstate 74 and Springfield Avenue, along with intersection improvements and traffic-signal modernization.
The project is now in IDOT’s multiyear plan for 2024-28, he said.
IDOT will be scheduling a meeting with city of Champaign officials about this project and hopes to conduct a public meeting about it sometime this year in late spring or summer, Wappel said.
Champaign Public Works spokesman Kris Kloeppel said the project is a priority for the city.
The city will likely face some cost-sharing, “but we do not know what that will include,” he said.
In preparation, the city set aside $1 million for fiscal year 2025 as a placeholder for local costs, Koester said.
“That number will be adjusted as we learn more about the scope of the project from IDOT,” he said.