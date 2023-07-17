CHAMPAIGN — The state’s Rebuild Illinois program now has seven major road and bridge projects underway in the Champaign County area — and another one about to begin.
The biggest chunk of the $330.5 million for the eight projects is the $251.8 million reconstruction of the Interstate 57/74 interchange that got underway in 2021 and is set to be wrapped up in 2025, weather permitting, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Covering I-57 from Olympian Drive to south of the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks and I-74 from Prospect Avenue to Duncan Road, this project includes resurfacing, culvert and bridge replacement and reconstruction work.
Drivers should continue to expect reduced lanes, routine traffic-pattern chances and night closures throughout the construction, IDOT said.
Here’s an update from IDOT on the status of the seven other projects:
- U.S. 136: Set to start this month is a $4 million resurfacing from McLean County to east of Fisher. Work should be completed in November and there will be one lane open in both directions.
- Illinois 130 in east Urbana: A $2.3 million project to resurface the road between the Interstate 74 ramp at University Avenue and Guardian Drive started in May and will be completed in August, with nightly road closures and a posted detour.
- U.S. 150 Saline Branch bridge near St. Joseph: A $515,000 project to replace the deck overlay of the bridge carrying U.S. 150 over the Saline Branch of the Salt Fork about a third of mile west of the village got underway in April and is set to wrap in in November, with one lane open in each direction.
- U.S. 136 Salt Fork bridge near Rantoul: A $4.8 million project to replace the deck overlay of the bridge deck carrying U.S. 136 over the Salt Fork River East Branch about a third of a mile east of the village started in June and will be done in November.
- U.S. 150 from Farmer City to Mansfield: An $824,000 culvert replacement got underway in May and is set to be done in August, with a full road closure through Aug. 17.
- I-74 Saline Branch bridge in east Urbana: A $3 million project to replace the deck overlay of a bridge carrying I-74 over the Saline Branch Drainage Ditch between the Cunningham and University Avenue exits stared in April and will be finished in November. One lane is open in both directions with a barrier wall.
- I-74 in Danville: A $63.3 million project that includes a bridge rehabilitation, pavement reconstruction and drainage improvements between the exits for U.S. 150 and Bowman Avenue was launched in September 2022 and will continue through fall 2024, with continual changing lane reductions.
Rebuild Illinois, the state’s miltibillion-dollar infrastructure-overhaul program, is now in its fifth year.
Statewide, the first four years included $12.1 billion worth of highway and bridge improvements and other safety upgrades, according to IDOT.