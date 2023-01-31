Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Updated: High Cross Road from Airport Road to one-quarter of a mile south of Airport Road reopened Tuesday, according to the Champaign County Highway Department.
The Saline Drainage Ditch bridge isn't fully completed, and a short-term closure will be required in the spring to finish the work, Jeff Blue, county engineer said.
He asked drivers to be careful in the construction area, since the road hasn't been completely repaved yet and the shoulders haven't been paved.
URBANA — A weather-delayed project to replace a bridge carrying High Cross Road over a Saline Branch drainage ditch just northeast of Urbana is nearing an end, for now.
John Cooper, assistant engineer for the Champaign County Highway Department, said Thursday that he hopes to get the bridge — which is about 1,000 feet south of Airport Road — reopened to traffic in the next week or two.
That’s if the weather cooperates and allows crews to complete some work necessary for driver safety, including installation of a guardrail and groves on the bridge deck to make it less slippery in icy conditions, he said.
Once the road reopens, Cooper said, it will remain open until this spring, when there will be another — but short-term — closing to do asphalt work on both sides of the bridge approaches.
Weather conditions have caused some delays in this project, he said.
Apple Dumplin’ restaurant owner Jim Flanigan said the road closure since last summer has been taking a toll on his business.
“It’s made more of an impact than the pandemic did,” he said.
Apple Dumplin', 2014 N. High Cross Road, is south of the bridge that runs over a Saline Branch drainage ditch, so quite a few of his customers coming from the north need to take a detour to get there, Flanigan said, and some have told him it’s easier to avoid it.
He understands the bridge needed to be replaced, he said, but “it’s got to a point where it’s getting to me.”
Earlier projections called for the bridge to reopen in November, then in December, Flanigan said.