URBANA — Beginning today, weather permitting, the following railway crossings will be closed starting at 6 a.m. while improvements are made.
- Goodwin Avenue between Church and Park streets.
- Busey Avenue between University Avenue and Clark Street.
- Pedestrian crossing located at the north end of Orchard Street.
- Maple Street between Main Street and University Avenue.
Norfolk Southern Railway will replace one grade crossing at a time, moving west to east. Each location will be closed for about 72 hours while the construction is done.