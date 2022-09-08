CHAMPAIGN — Traffic is being diverted from several city blocks due to a major break in a water line near Neil Street and Hessel Boulevard.
Champaign police spokesman Joe Lamberson said public works and Illinois American Water officials are currently assessing the problem but anticipate it will take several hours to fix the break.
In the meantime, traffic is being kept off of Neil Street between Avondale Avenue on the north and Buena Vista Drive on the south, and off Hessel between Randolph Street on the west over to Oak Street on the east.
Lamberson was unaware of exactly what time the break occurred, but it was at some point prior to 8 p.m. and flooded portions of Neil Street.
Motorists should avoid the area. Police cars are helping to divert traffic away.