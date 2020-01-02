URBANA — West Park Street between North Wright and North Romine streets in Urbana will be closed to through traffic Jan. 6-7 for a project at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, weather permitting.
A crane will be set up there to deliver elevator equipment to the roof, according to OSF spokeswoman Shelli Dankoff.
The road is set to close at 6 a.m. Jan. 6 and remain closed until 4 p.m. Jan. 7.
Dankoff said the road closure will also need to occur two more times for two days at a time in the spring and summer of next year.