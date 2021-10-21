MATTOON -- State regulators have given Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Mattoon, the go-ahead to add 20 more beds to its critical care and step-down units.
Approval from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board includes plans by Sarah Bush Lincoln to remodel 21,500 square feet on the north side of the hospital and for a 37,389-square-foot expansion.
The $30 million project is expected to take 18 months to complete, with construction set to begin early next year.
The expansion will increase critical care unit capacity by 55 percent, from nine rooms to 14 private rooms that will be larger and have a more contemporary design, according to Sarah Bush Lincoln.
Another 15 private rooms next to critical care will be used for step-down patients who aren’t ill enough for critical care but not well enough to be in the medical-surgical unit.
The project also includes space on the ground floor for an expanded Lumpkin Education Center, with a multidisciplinary training center to be used by Lake Land College, Eastern Illinois University and Sarah Bush Lincoln’s health occupations program.