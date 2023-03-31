Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Windy with thunderstorms, possibly severe, developing this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 66F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Windy...strong thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 37F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%.