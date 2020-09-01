CHAMPAIGN — If you’ve got coins stashed away in a sock, a jar or a drawer, at least one local bank is offering an incentive to cash them in.
With coins in a pandemic-related short supply, CIBM Bank has begun offering a $5 bonus for every $50 worth of coins customers cash in.
“We just thought this would be, oh, a nice way to help out in a situation that is needed,” said CIBM Bank President and CEO Brian Chaffin.
According to the Federal Reserve, there is an adequate amount of coins in the economy overall, but the pace of circulation of coins has slowed down, leaving reduced inventories in some areas of the country.
“They have advised banks there have been some limited shipments on orders,” Chaffin said.
In just a couple of weeks of offering an incentive to bring coins in, CIBM Bank saw customers cash in a few thousand dollars worth of coins, so there are plans to keep the offer going into October, Chaffin said.
Those with coins to cash in who aren’t CIBM Bank customers can take advantage of the offer too, he said. The bank just asks that they open a savings account and any minimum balance requirements will be waived, he said.
“I wouldn’t call it a dramatic issue yet. I don’t think we’ll get to that,” Chaffin said of the shortage. “We just wanted to get ahead of it.”
Several other area banks said the coin shortage hasn’t been an issue for them.
Gifford Bank President Tony McLain said the Fed has put a limit on the amount of coins banks can get, “but we have not had any issues whatsoever here,” he said.
That bank serves more consumer customers than commercial customers, he said, so its demand for coins isn’t as large.
Kyla Poplawski, banking center manager at Prospect Bank, said that bank also hasn’t experienced any coin shortages.
“When I saw that on the Fed’s website and they obviously sent out a letter, I thought, really?” she said.
Nor has First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana experienced any coin shortage, according to Ata Durukan, senior vice president of marketing and human resources.
“We do have enough customers who bring it in, so we reroll it and use it,” he said.
Dewey Bank Assistant Cashier Julie Daugherty said that bank also hasn’t had coin shortage issues.
Since the bank lobby opened about a month ago, bank customers have been making use of the coin machine and that’s providing another source of coins for the bank, she said.
“People do bring their coins in periodically,” Daugherty said.
The impact may be felt more at certain businesses.
The Thorntons gas station at 101 S. Mattis Ave., C, has been asking customers to pay in the exact amount if they can since coins have been harder to get.
If they can’t pay in the exact amount, “we’re still able to give a little change back,” said Manager Jerry Watros.
“We don’t have an over-abundance,” he warned.