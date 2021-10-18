URBANA -- A Savoy man has been sentenced to 32 months in federal prison for possession of child pornography.
Michael E. Hughes, 35, who provided an address on Lange Avenue in Savoy, was sentenced Monday by Senior U.S. District Judge Michael Mihm.
Hughes will have to spend five years on supervised release afer his prison term.
Hughes was arrested March 10, 2020 on a February 2020 indictment and was released after a detention hearing on March 12, 2020, according to the U.S.Attorney’s Office in the Central District of Illinois.
He was arrested and detained a year later after the court found he had violated the terms of his pretrial release, and he’s been in the custody of the U.S.Marshals since March 12.
The indictment charged that on March 14, 2019 Hughes possessed a cellphone continuing child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.