CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County officials plan to invest millions of dollars in better broadband access in rural areas, and now is your chance to weigh in about how and where the money would be best spent.
Thousands of households in six areas of the county outside Champaign-Urbana have been randomly selected to receive surveys that will ask them such things as whether they have adequate internet service, what they use the internet for and how much they pay for it, according to County Executive Darlene Kloeppel.
Plans are to follow up door-to-door later in June with households that don’t complete the survey, she said.
A county board-appointed broadband task force has been meeting since last fall on how to address inadequate broadband coverage in areas of the county, where people said they struggled earlier in the pandemic to work from home without high-speed internet access.
Kloeppel said the county will likely spend $3 million to $5 million of its federal coronavirus-relief funds on improving broadband access.
The timing is right to move ahead, with the federal government making further grant money available to help pay for broadband fiber build-outs, Kloeppel said.
Not only that, she said, the county is under a deadline of Dec. 31, 2024, to commit its virus-relief money to projects and have those projects under contract.
The county could use its federal funds to make matching grants to internet service providers who will need to show a regional match for the federal grant money they apply for, or for such things as helping with the cost of extending fiber in certain areas or subsidizing individual household connections, Kloeppel said.
According to a March 24 report done by Finley Engineering and CCG Consulting — which were hired by the county to create a master plan to address digital inequities and barriers to robust broadband for homes and businesses — there is a large disparity between broadband speeds in cities and towns and those in rural areas.
“In the rural areas, the upload speeds are so slow as to be nearly non-functional,” the report states. “But speed tests, surveys and other data show that there are a lot of homes in the cities that also don’t have adequate upload broadband to enable multiple people to use upload bandwidth at the same time.”
The consultants said their financial analysis shows there is a need for significant grant funding to build networks needed to bring broadband to rural areas.
“The good news is that 2022 and 2023 will see the awards of unprecedented large amounts of broadband grants,” they wrote in the report.
The consultants said they also heard from a number of farmers, some of whom struggle with both poor broadband and poor cellular coverage.
“Most farms are still using fixed wireless broadband, and a common complaint is that the specs are still the same as a decade ago while the broadband needs for farmers have grown exponentially,” the report says.
Kloeppel said county officials want to get the survey completed next month and move ahead to put broadband expansion in Champaign County in a good competitive position for federal money.
Information collected in the survey is going to be critical for the county to support broadband service providers in the best ways to serve local needs, Kloeppel said.
The survey, which takes about five minutes to complete, is being conducted in cooperation with the Champaign County Farm Bureau and the University of Illinois.
People who haven’t been sent surveys in the mail are also welcome to participate if they want, Kloeppel said.
The survey is available online at go.illinois.edu/ChampaignCounty Survey.