CHAMPAIGN — For the last month or so, Solomia Dzhaman has heard the refrain from friends and acquaintances: “Is there any way I can help?”
Because Dzhaman, from Champaign, is a dual citizen of the U.S. and Ukraine. Her entire extended family and many of her friends live in the war-torn country.
At the beginning of March, a couple weeks after Russia began its invasion, she had an answer for them. Donate to stop the bloodshed.
After soliciting donations, primarily through social-media networks, Dzhaman and her family have sent over more than 80 packages of blood-clotting products, heading straight for the people of Ukraine’s front lines.
Enclosed are hemostatic bandages, capsules and gauze, which speed the clotting process, made from the company Celox. The products have found use within the U.S. military, emergency medical settings, and others to prevent severe blood loss after critical injuries.
So far, nearly 70 people have donated to the cause, raising thousands of dollars and buying from the Amazon wishlist Dzhaman set up, at www.tinyurl.com/stopblood.
The support has already exceeded her expectations; she’s set to send out another delivery sometime soon.
“It was people I haven’t talked to in years, from middle school or old high school acquaintances, who I haven’t ever talked to one-on-one,” said Dzhaman, a Uni High grad. “Completely random people I’ve been in contact with, that I didn’t expect to care or pay attention to this more than any other thing.”
Her family’s been donating Celox packets to Ukraine for the last eight years, ever since Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula. Dzhaman’s father, Ihor, works with a biotech startup company in Kyiv, and they learned about the Celox products through those connections, she said.
“My parents have always been very politically active in Ukraine,” Dzhaman said. “When the war happened, everyone was scrambling as to what to do and how to help.”
And that process began anew when Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. The family kicked around ideas to support the front lines, such as raising funds for electric generators, but they went with the blood-clotting products they knew how to deliver.
“Surprisingly, the Ukrainian post is working, it’s up and running right now,” Dzhaman said. The first shipment was mailed to a friend in western Ukraine, who’ll run through a “chain-link” of connections to get the potentially life-saving equipment to Kyiv.
The last few weeks have been difficult for the Dzhamans. Though their immediate relatives live in western Ukraine, far from the conflict, many of their friends and associates are scattered throughout the country.
Her father’s Kyiv-based company, which produced COVID-19 tests, has shut down, and every male employee has since volunteered to fight in the region’s territorial defense forces, she said.
Though she’s glad to be safe in the U.S., it’s hard for Dzhaman to be so far away from her loved ones dealing with the stressors back home. When tensions escalated last summer, she had doubts whether she’d go to school at all.
“Because it was apparent war would break out at some point this semester,” said Dzhaman, now a junior at Columbia University in New York.
When the war started up again, she returned to Champaign for 3 weeks to spend time with her family. Now, she’s back on campus.
For Dzhaman, who spent her preschool years and most of her summers in Ukraine, the shift in public attention toward her country is a welcome surprise.
“When the war started, I was 13, so I’ve kind of spent my entire teenagerhood and now adulthood in the shadow of this war,” she said. “It’s very strange and heartening to see so many Americans suddenly care about this, and pay attention to this thing that has affected me my entire life.
“I’m very thankful people are able to see that and come through, and didn’t just sweep this under the rug. Often, people’s first question is ‘Where can I donate?’”
The donation portal is still up and running.
“We’re going to keep shipping stuff out as long as we have money and resources to do so,” Dzhaman said.