CHAMPAIGN — The Curiosity Cube, a mobile science lab in a large shipping container, is making several stops in Champaign-Urbana this week and will be open free to the community on Saturday.
Kids and their families are invited to stop by from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Martens Center, 1515 N. Market St., C.
The Curiosity Cube, a 22-foot-by-10-foot shipping container that’s been converted into a portable science lab, is an educational outreach of pharmaceutical products company MilliporeSigma.
Lynne Franco, program coordinator for the Martens Center, said the Curiosity Cube will be out in the parking lot Friday and Saturday.
It’s open just to kids in the Champaign Park District’s summer youth programs and Don Moyer Boys & Girls Club on Friday, she said.
The Curiosity Cube was also set to make two stops this week at the Anita Purves Nature Center, Urbana, but those stops weren’t open to the public.
The hands-on science education being featured this year will focus on contamination, the company said.
"It will teach the kiddos about different forms of contamination around us and how we can all contribute to protecting the planet," said Lynne Franco the program coordinator at the Martens Center.
In all, the Curiosity Cube is set to make 124 stops across the country on its North American tour this year.
MilliporeSigma, which has a facility in Urbana, is the U.S. and Canada life science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.
The company says its Curiosity Cube is intended to bring interactive science experiences and tools to kids who might otherwise lack access and to encourage students to pursue careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) fields.