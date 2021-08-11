RANTOUL — The Rantoul Village Board approved a lease agreement with the University of Illinois on Tuesday night that is the latest step toward construction of a multimillion-dollar autonomous-transportation testing facility and track on the grounds of the former Chanute Air Force Base.
Initially a joint effort with the UI, the project would eventually include a combination of public- and private-sector partners.
The agreement reached this week lays the groundwork for the UI’s no-cost lease and eventual low-cost purchase of the property from the village. After approval by UI trustees, presumably next month, engineering and architectural work can begin.
The track will encompass an estimated 420 to 450 acres — 238 acres of which would be provided by the village. The rest presumably would be bought from private owners, although the exact scope of the project has yet to be determined.
The village board agreed to lease the acreage, likely until 2024 or 2025, while studies of the site are ongoing, after which it could sell the property for the facility for $100 total.
There will be no cost to the village during the lease period. The UI has agreed to pay up to $20,000 during the due-diligence portion of the study into feasibility of the project.
A deadline of Sept. 1, 2025, has been set for the UI to decide if the track will be built.
Imad Al-Qadi, director of the UI’s Advanced Transportation Research and Engineering Laboratory, which is located on the former base, outlined the scope of the project, which would cost an estimated $69 million to build — $50 million of which would involve the instrumentation and control center as well as the track.
The UI has committed to allocating $4.4 million for various research projects at the facility.
Al-Qadi said the center would involve the study of several modes of transportation, including vehicles, rail and air. He said one attractive aspect of locating in Rantoul is its proximity to all types of transportation.
“This location lends itself to be a platform for transportation research,” he said.
Al-Qadi said the Illinois Center for Transportation in Rantoul “has an excellent relationship with the Illinois Department of Transportation ... and in a way is considered the research arm for the state in transportation.”
“I think this will be an ideal place for doing research,” Al-Qadi said at a village board study session last week. “This particular village is close to all kinds of transportation — the airport, the rail and the interstate system.”
The 2.4-mile track will allow trucks to travel up to 75 mph and will also include inner loops for further vehicle testing.
“It will be a high-speed freight and platooning and multimodal logistics testing” facility, Al-Qadi said, referring to the practice of truckers following closely behind one another, which reduces fuel cost and pavement wear. “It will allow us to develop protocols. These protocols will look into the safety, sustainability and reliability of these vehicles. We will look into the connection between infrastructure and vehicles.”
Various environmental conditions from snow to sun would be studied, and a closed three-way highway loop would allow for continuous testing.
The facility will include the construction of several buildings and will test various sectors of transportation, including suburban, urban and agricultural. An environmental test chamber will also be built.
The facility would involve partnerships with outside companies such as AT&T for development of 5G connectivity and electrification charging systems as well as energy harvesting.
Al-Qadi said one goal is for the center to be a low-emissions facility.
“This is an opportunity to work with the government, IDOT, academia, the city of Chicago, the tollway, nonprofit organizations as well as industry,” Al-Qadi said. “The goal is to have this as the flagship when it comes to smart mobility and 3D mobility in the country.”
Al-Qadi said talks have been held with the FAA for drone testing as well.
“Many deliveries will be trucks moving closer to the city,” he said. “After that, everything will be carried by drones.”
Al-Qadi said it is anticipated that construction and implementation of the project would be completed in two years.
Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer said the track is a good opportunity for the village.
“To be on the front edge of technology development in an era when technology on a daily basis is reinventing the way we live just puts this community in such a unique position — such a position that, quite frankly, I think many would say is priceless,” he said.
Mayor Chuck Smith said the development will also bring additional students into the community plus added income and the construction of additional housing.
“There will also be ancillary businesses that will surround this track in the areas of technology and auto development and aviation,” Smith said.