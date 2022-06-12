Welcome to the age of electronically elevated expectations. We can enhance and elevate nearly any activity with a few microprocessor chips and some artificial intelligence (AI). Everything from ebikes to toothbrushes to refrigerators promise improved performance coupled with connectivity to the internet. The $150 electric toothbrush doesn’’t actually clean your teeth better than its $50 cousin with the same drive system, it only seems that way. Isn’’t it cool to view charts and graphs of your brushing habits on your smartphone or tablet?
Some products truly benefit from AI and connectivity. Google Nest and Ecobee digital AI-connected thermostats control the climate in your home more efficiently and precisely than conventional thermostats. You can monitor your home environment remotely as well. The same smarts applied to your clothes dryer lack comparable benefits. Do you really need to check in on your clothes while out shopping?
The newest expensive “conventional” bicycles, that is, those without motor-assist, now use electronically adjusted derailleurs to precisely and instantaneously shift with the tap of a finger. Further, they are “ride-by-wire,” meaning the shifting no longer requires mechanical cables that stretch and break. This facilitates protecting the wiring inside the frame of the bicycle. Of course, it feels strange to have to recharge a non-motorized bicycle every so often.
Depending upon your age, expectations vary. It seems not so long ago that dependable TV remote controls were a boon. Whoever thought he or she would be talking to a TV or thermostat?
Most entertainment electronics such as TVs with their remote controls, along with streaming sticks, respond to voice commands. We already take for granted verbally commanding our phones. It wasn’’t that long ago if you needed directions from your car GPS, you arduously tapped in your request using a frustrating on-screen keyboard.
One advantage of imbuing products with AI and microprocessors linked to the internet is that manufacturers discretely can invisibly upgrade the units’’ performance. The upgrade improving the functioning of existing hardware can be sent via your phone or directly to the product. Thus, many automobiles now receive updates/upgrades correcting glitches, adding features or improving performance.
Lucid, a new electric-car company, asks you to trust it by paying about $10,000 extra for its “DreamDrive Pro” hardware that in the future will permit augmented, possibly autonomous, driving. The software is far from ready, so you have to trust the manufacturer that someday you’’ll look at the dash display and realize these features arrived. The promised software requires embedded sensors and electronics, so you can’’t change your mind and have it installed after you take delivery.
When my Pixel 6 smartphone arrived, the fingerprint sensor failed to reliably work. However, a couple of months and upgrades later, it works 75 percent of the time. Regrettably, if the hardware sensor isn’t very good, there’’s only so much improved software can compensate.
We formerly discussed audio quality and comfort when rating headphones. Today, the conversation centers on efficacy of noise reduction above and beyond audio and pleasing fit.
Similarly, a mere 15 years ago, new homes wired with Ethernet looked progressive. Now, the majority of digital connectivity bypasses wires. New homes should now come wired with USB ports that permit 5-volt charging next to the standard 117-volt electrical outlets. Of course, the question arises whether to use traditional USB-A jacks or the newer, better and smaller USB-C jacks. It took almost a decade for the compact USB port to replace the large, multi-pin traditional serial connector on home computers. Considering the rapid pace rechargeable batteries are replacing non-rechargeable batteries, the more USB ports, the better.
The concept of future proofing is a fool’’s errand. This goes beyond the planned obsolesce that most of us lament. Constantly evolving standards and new technologies create entirely new products and product categories. Coping resembles a theme park thrill ride.