Forty years ago, a statistic surfaced that more Americans owned TVs than indoor plumbing. Today, that probably would be true of smartphones, although indoor plumbing probably advanced as well.
Other than foldable displays, smartphone technology stalled over the past few years. Since the arrival of 5G cellular, most new phones rely on gimmicks and frills to entice you to upgrade. Rather than concentrating on basic reception quality and better voice calling, cellphone manufacturers focus on screens, cameras and responsiveness.
Every year, displays and cameras incrementally improve. Displays grow brighter with more accurate and/or vivid colors. Cameras take better low-light photos and capture more detail with lower noise. Premium models include extended telephoto and/or wide-angle lenses.
Even with all of this, differences from a two-year-old phone to next year’s models will be subtle. Faster display refresh rates and quicker responses to your taps improve the experience of using a phone. Yet, when viewing a website and downloading from the internet or using your phone to control your thermostat or appliances, your cellular provider (AT&T, Verizon, T-mobile) determines speed and responsiveness as much as the phone itself. This carrier-determined performance can even vary from cell tower to cell tower.
As long as the manufacturer of your phone continues providing security updates, and you’ve already upgraded to 5G, keep your phone. Apple and most Android manufacturers now promise five years of security updates. Operating system updates, while they may improve performance and may add features, are not as critical. Some operating system updates appear more as window dressing than true improvements.
In our last column, we shared one of two questions from a reader. Here’s the second question:
“The other nuisance is that my charging port keeps getting blocked so that I have to have it cleaned professionally. I understand that this happens to everyone, but I often work outdoors and it seems to happen to me more frequently. I’ve tried cleaning it myself with isopropyl alcohol and a stiff toothbrush but that doesn’t seem to work very well so I’ve ended up taking it to several shops. Some of them will even do it for free since it only takes a few minutes, but often they will charge $20. That’s what I used to pay at A & K Megaservice, but the last time I went there they wanted $60 until I finally negotiated it down to $40. I was so disgusted with this blatant exploitation that I bought some rubber plugs and a wireless charger so I hopefully don’t have to face this situation again. What I would like to know is if there is some way I could replicate whatever it is that they’re doing in the shop.”
Do any other readers experience this problem? In my dozen years of owning a smartphone and tablet, the ports never gummed up or experienced a problem. Lifestyle and how you treat your phone may be a factor. It is highway robbery to charge more than $20 to clean a port, unless the phone must be disassembled to do so. I suspect they do in the shop something like what you’ve attempted with alcohol and an appropriate brush. You have to be careful not to bend, break or otherwise damage the contacts. You can try this: tomsguide.com/how-to/how-to-clean-a-phone-charging-port. Amazon lists many port cleaners for $12 or under. Type into the Amazon search bar: “cellphone port cleaner.”
For those of you who want to protect your ports before grunge degrades them, Amazon lists numerous plug kits at tinyurl.com/2coe8b5w (note that some cookie/tracking protection filters warn about this link, but I see no problem as long as you are aware that a tracking cookie, which you can delete, has been left on your computer). Although most people carry phones in a pocket or purse, these might not be the best places for an unprotected phone.