Some of my favorite moments occur meeting readers of this column at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts or on the street. I welcome your great feedback and comments. Similarly, your emails provide a guiding light with both questions and opinions. Thus, this column is devoted to questions.
A trend in the automotive world panics a reader who heard that AM radios will be dropped from new cars, just like CD players. This is unlikely in the near future, because AM radios require no additional space on the dash and cost carmakers nothing. The reader heard that AM tuners generate interference with other car electronics, which sounds absurd. Of course, the car manufacturers get a commission when you sign up for SiriusXM satellite radio. The auto industry’s newest direction points at equipping cars with a cellular connection. Initially, the manufacturer picks up the tab, but ultimately, you’ll be required to pay for an additional line on your cell plan. Thus, as I’ve been predicting for years, rather than a conventional radio (which may still be included), you’ll be able to “tune” the internet. The cell connection also allows automotive software updates to correct glitches and improve a car’s performance. This can be accomplished through Wi-Fi, but not everyone can park within range of their personal Wi-Fi connection.
For our reader worried about the loss of AM, a free option remains. Most AM stations simulcast their programming on the HD channels of their FM affiliates. For example, WILL-FM at 90.9 includes WILL-AM 580 on its HD3 channel. FM range is more limited than AM, but the fidelity is superior even on the HD3 channel.
Another reader inquired about the longevity of USB flash drives, popularly called thumb drives or USB keys, requesting brand names for the best-quality drives. Not all drives are created equal. If you value extended use, here are the brands I’d recommend: Corsair, Lexar, Mushkin, Patriot, SanDisk and Samsung. These cost a bit more than ordinary flash drives but most likely will last longer. No flash drive truly is “archival.” It’s not impossible one could store data for 100 years, but most likely expect 10 to 20 years.
A reader wants to escape the expense of subsidizing her cable company. Cable companies charge $10 or more a month to rent you a modem. If you don’t need the cable box for a programming package or DVR, in most circumstances, you can supply your own modem, the cost of which will amortize in less than a year. If your internet speed is below about 800 MHz, then the Arris SURFboard 6190 costs about $103. If your speed is 600 MHz or less, the Motorola 7420 costs about $70. (Arris and Motorla are related companies.) If you pay for 1 GHz (1 gig) service, you’ll need to spend about $50 more for a DOCSIS 3.1 modem, which still will pay for itself in about 15 months. If you have fiber internet, you don’t need a modem. Don’t let the cable company talk you out of this, since they are required to allow you to use your own modem. Then again, if something goes wrong, they’ll blame it on your equipment. You’ll also need to buy a separate router for Wi-Fi, which costs from $50-$200.
A few readers wonder why it seems impossible to buy a modest, inexpensive smartphone. Several models costing less than $300 fill the bill, but none of them are Apple iPhones, the least expensive of which costs about $400. The Android Pixel 6a costs $300, sometimes less. It offers most of the same features as a phone three times its price with about 80 percent of the performance. PC Magazine recommends the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G at $236 and, for really basic, the Motorola Moto e for $120. You even can find a variety of Nokia flip phones for less than $100 (pcmag.com). Many other online sources concur.