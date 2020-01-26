The most important news from the recent 2020 Consumer Electronics Show lacked flashing LEDs, self-driving capability or physical substance. Instead, a ubiquitous technology stole the show. Bluetooth, a low-power, short-range “personal” wireless technology developed in 1989 that first debuted in a consumer version a decade later, stole the show. Initially meant to replace the clunky RS-232 serial cable used by computers, it wasn’t long before Bluetooth replaced a lot of different wires as Wi-Fi’s little brother (or sister).
The Swedish inventors, who named it after Harald “Bluetooth” Gormson, king of Denmark and Norway a bit over a millennium ago, never conceived that it would serve as the technology tying together the world of consumer electronics. Bluetooth evolved over several iterations, each one increasing its range and usefulness. But the newest version, Bluetooth LE Audio, ranks as the most significant. Unfortunately, unlike previous iterations of Bluetooth, now called Classic Audio, LE Audio forgoes backward compatibility. That means if you want to enjoy the benefits of LE, you must buy new electronics.
While manufacturers fudged and manipulated the audio fidelity of Bluetooth to create faux high fidelity, the basic standard was not much better than AM radio. LE promises true high fidelity. A byproduct of this improves the range and signal quality.
Another drawback of Classic involves pairing. Each transmitter and receiver (phone and headset, for example) worked exclusively as a pair. You could only use one receiver at a time. Thus, if you and your spouse or friend were sitting together (or even a few rows apart) on an airplane and you stored all the music on your phone, only your headset could hear the music. With LE, more than one device can receive the Bluetooth transmission simultaneously. Initially, this will roll out on a private, personal level, allowing individual users to share audio with more than one device. Ultimately, it could be a form of radio broadcast, such as within a shopping mall, museum or theater to multiple receivers.
A final bonus makes LE hearing-aid compatible, meaning your phone can transmit to them. LE also makes wireless hearing aids possible where the microphone can be anywhere on the user’s body.
As mentioned earlier, LE requires new transmitters, such as a new-model smartphone, and new receivers, such as new headphones or speakers. This is yet another good reason to hold off on buying a new phone, since Wi-Fi 6 becomes available this year, and by this time next year, tech companies will finally sort out the multitude of issues with 5G cellular. The phone companies may be eager to sign you up now for 5G, but it’s not ready for prime time.
As mentioned in a previous column, CES also debuted a new TV broadcast system, ATSC 3.0, now titled Nex Gen TV.
This 4K-capable broadcast system, with elaborate channel menus, arrives this year in major markets. It is backward compatible, in the sense that broadcasters are required to continue simultaneously broadcasting existing ATSC 1.0 for the next five years. Existing 4K TVs will require an outboard tuner, connected via HDMI cable or Wi-Fi, to display a 4K picture from broadcast TV stations.
A demo outboard tuner at CES connected only via Ethernet cable directly to a Wi-Fi router. That means every 4K TV in the house could display over-the-air 4K from a single tuner. If you only view via cable, satellite or internet, you can ignore these changes.
Your existing antenna works with the new system. Engineers also addressed flaws in ATSC 1.0, thus offering a slight improvement in weak signal areas with your existing antenna.
Nex Gen TV lacks a government mandate, or even incentive, suggesting a slow conversion. However, one carrot for broadcasters and unpleasant surprise for viewers is that the TV can report back what you’re viewing for targeted advertising. Existing cable and internet TV already incorporate this breach of privacy.