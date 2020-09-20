In the midst of rooting about routers, or routing for routers, the last column took a different route than promised. Several readers emailed asking us to get back on route.
First and foremost, if you don’t need Wi-Fi, you may not need a router. Assuming your computer includes a local area network input (either an Ethernet port or ability to use an Ethernet to USB adapter), you can plug your modem or fiber adapter box directly into your computer. Some computers include their own Wi-Fi, so people with modest wireless needs might do perfectly well without a router.
As mentioned in a previous column, if your internet connection requires a modem, buy your own. Avoid renting a modem from the cable company. Unless you pay for very-high-speed internet, which sometimes requires a more complex modem, a $60 modem works as well as a $150 modem.
The same philosophy applies to routers. If you plan upon limited Wi-Fi usage and/or live in a small home or apartment, an $80 router works as well as a $300 router.
If you’re among a family of five and/or live in a 3,000-square-foot or larger home, then you definitely need greater capability than offered by most $100 routers. Nearly all routers include four hard-wired Ethernet ports as well as Wi-Fi.
Be sure to choose a tri-band router model for best performance and flexibility. Generally, but not always, more expensive routers deliver faster Wi-Fi performance. A few new models, such as one from TP-Link, promise the latest Wi-Fi 6 in $100 models.
A few brand names crop up repeatedly on reputable electronics websites. Asus, D-Link, Netgear and TP-Link Archer all sell $65-$85 models highly rated by PC Magazine and a few other online sources.
If you want to do your own research, visit pcmag.com, cnet.com, tomshardware.com and thewirecutter.com (the latter from the New York Times).
If you live in a large house, consider a mesh router. Usually a three-piece set, these distribute the Wi-Fi signal evenly throughout your home. Some models, such as from Asus, Netgear and D-Link, serve as both conventional routers and/or mesh routers. Simply go into the configuration menu and click a setting. Dedicated mesh router sets begin at about $150 for two modules or $170 for three and increase to about $600 for three or four. Most automatically configure themselves, although some require a little more setup knowledge. Nest, a Google subsidiary, Amazon eero, Asus and Netgear’s Orbi all receive favorable reviews.
Although routers work right out of the box, immediately go into the configuration menu to change two critical settings: user name and password. All routers come with a prominently displayed web address (URL) in the packaging for accessing the configuration menu.
Near all arrive with the user name admin or the brand name and either no password or a very simple one. Don’t name your router with your name or your street address. Choose something memorable but obscure to anyone other than your family. Then create a fiendishly difficult password or passphrase, mixing numbers and letters.
While it may be a royal pain to key in this long, ungainly password to all your wireless devices, it could save you embarrassment at the least and being arrested at the worst. If someone can drive by your house and figure out your password, that person can use your Wi-Fi to access illegal websites, including child pornography.
Finally, once you are in the configuration menu, click on the “update” box or link and tell the router to search for and install the latest firmware/operating system update.
Just as with your computer operating system, your router must be updated on a regular basis, or at least quarterly. Manufacturers use updates to not only improve performance, but to patch security holes that leave you vulnerable to nefarious characters in cyberspace.