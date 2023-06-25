If the price looks too good to be true, generally it is.
Rampant fraud spreads from imitation Gucci and Rolex to all things electronic.
Sometimes copycat goods merely fleece your wallet, while other times they can be dangerous.
Factories, mostly in Asia, churn out millions of “fake” electronics with packaging and labeling similar to well-known brand names, using the same fonts and styles.
These can range from TV sets to computer solid-state drives to headphones.
The worst scams involve computer parts. Even reputable brands contain few, if any, easy visual cues of authenticity. Any company can slap on one of those holographic stickers.
Most frauds propagate online, since customers lack ways to inspect the packaging or product and need not come face-to-face with the merchant.
According to reputable websites, Walmart’s online marketplace posts the most questionable products. However, Amazon and even Best Buy sell more bogus goods than you’d expect.
All claim to screen phony and dangerous products from their marketplaces. Sometimes these junk manufacturers even hoodwink the experts at Amazon and Best Buy.
If you see a 4 TB solid-state hard drive advertised for $30, don’t be surprised upon receipt that it actually is a 400 GB drive.
If you see a 55-inch 4K TV with a logo that resembles Samsung’s font for $250, be suspicious. Prices have fallen, but not that far.
A couple of years ago, I bought an AmazonBasics HDMI cable, which could come from any number of Chinese factories. This was an impressive looking python of a cable with large connectors. I learned to my chagrin that the connectors were so large and the cable so heavy that it was damaging the HDMI port on my computer graphics card.
I replaced it with a thin, modest looking Monoprice cable with the same electrical specifications and solved the problem with my display unexpectedly going dark.
I have no idea what company manufactured that AmazonBasics cable, and there are dozens on the same Amazon screen that look alike from Chinese companies with unknown names. Monoprice, a U.S. company that manufactures in China, started 21 years ago and established a reputation for decent products at a good value. In many, if not most, cases, its products are competitively priced with AmazonBasics, usually of higher quality.
Your first shopping stop for audio/video gear should be our local merchants who stand behind what they sell. All have service technicians who can peer into a product to ensure it is genuine. No local proprietor wants a reputation for selling counterfeit or questionable goods, since he or she must greet you face-to-face.
All of our local home-entertainment dealers opened their doors at least a score of years ago and some over 50 years ago.
Apple recently garnered a week’s worth of news cycles with its new Vision Pro augmented/virtual-reality goggles. They look like ski goggles on steroids. Priced at $3,500, you could buy one of Apple’s most impressive computers for the same amount.
Expert reviews run the gamut from rave to ridiculous. The Steve Jobs “Apple Reality Distortion Field” still beguiles a good part of the population, convincing the world that every Apple product will be a success.
The Vision Pro delivers on technology and performance. Whether we need or will benefit from that technology is the question.
The Vision Pro even has a mode that projects your eyes onto the front of the goggles so that someone looking at you will know if you are seeing them! Otherwise, you might be immersed in viewing a movie on a virtual 4K 100-foot screen sitting on the bridge of your nose.
At $3,500, it’s difficult to envision the Vision Pro as an immediate success. Even at $2,000, this is a stretch. Of course, the well-heeled early adopters will stand in line for them, but I’m not sure about the rest of us.