If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Yet the electronics industry can’t leave well enough alone.
Most people computing with Windows 10 express satisfaction. It’s a modest improvement over Windows 7 and a more significant improvement over Windows 8 and 8.1.
Now, Microsoft wants us move on to Windows 11, which, from all the reviews, seems barely better than 10. Windows 11 offers slightly better security and jazzier graphics. However, it places greater demands on hardware than Windows 10 required over Windows XP, the operating system before Windows 7. While my computer hardware passes Microsoft’s demands, my hard drive must be reformatted with a fundamentally different system requiring jumping through hoops.
Similarly, I ordered Google’s new Pixel 6 phone, which I received three weeks ago. It arrived running the newest Android 12 operating system. My previous phone only upgraded as far as Android 10, so I missed Android 11. Yet even with the seriously improved hardware of the Pixel 6 over my old LG V35, Android 12 fails to impress me. In fact, in some ways, it’s more difficult to use.
Google, the force behind Android, endowed it with entirely new graphics called “Material You.” It’s all razzle-dazzle, but it doesn’t accomplish the basic things required of a smartphone significantly better than Android 10. It’s better if you play games on your phone and/or spend a lot of time watching videos. Unless you burrow into the settings to go retro, gestures control everything. I grow weary of swiping and prefer the three little buttons on the bottom of the screen. Similarly, I downloaded the Niagara launcher to access my apps because it is so much clearer and straightforward than the built-in Android launcher.
Those of you in the Apple community see the same march of upgrades with MacOS and iOS, although Apple handles them a bit more elegantly. Apple doesn’t quite pull the rug out from under you each time it moves to a newer operating system.
We all appreciate progress, such as more useful features, smoother operation and the elimination of “bugs.” Yet change for the sake of change wastes time and money.
Basically, these companies depend on nudging/forcing users to upgrade to new operating systems to maintain their profit margins and the margins of the hardware vendors. Microsoft advertises Windows 11 as a free upgrade — unless, of course, your computer is older than two years, in which case you may need a new computer.
Why is it that most Android phones only receive two operating-system updates before they become obsolete? If your Android phone would update for five or six years as iPhones do, that would definitely slow down phone sales.
This brings us to good things that last a long time. Local audio/video retailer Good Vibes celebrates its 50th anniversary this month with one of its founders, Steve Suderman, still at the helm. Through fires, leaky roofs and the vicissitudes of the audio/video business, Good Vibes has occupied seven locations in Champaign-Urbana. Currently, it’s next door to the Secretary of State office at 2010 Round Barn Road, but the waits aren’t anywhere near as long.
Even competition from big-box stores such as Circuit City and Best Buy could not subdue Good Vibes. Obviously, superior customer service, competitive value and the ability to expertly repair what they sell have kept this local institution going for half a century.
In honor of the occasion, Good Vibes plans to give back to the community with a charity drawing, in addition to the promotional pricing to celebrate the anniversary. I’ll have more details on this in the next column.
Just to be fair, Glenn Poor’s Audio-Video, in the Old Farms Shops, goes back almost 75 years when Glenn Poor Sr., grandfather of the current owner, Geoff Poor, opened a part-time electronics-repair business in Urbana in the 1940s. He began selling TVs in 1949 when his son, Glenn Poor Jr., joined the business.