A recent column on fingerprint fallibility foiling smartphones brought further questions from a reader: “The phone opens apps while in my pocket (once even calling 911, which the operator mentioned happens frequently). I have enabled the “do not open/activate in pocket” setting, yet it does so regularly. But when I use the fingerprint or facial recognition, it is hit and miss. Is my phone trying to tell me my butt looks a lot more like my face and thumbprint than the actual items do (lol)? I wouldn’t be surprised if Carvana showed up in my driveway with a car purchased, unknowingly by me, while my phone was in my pocket during my daily walk.
“Second, I use fingerprint recognition as security for banking and medical apps, specifically my right thumb. Never have those apps not recognized my thumbprint. I have tried other fingers, and they will deny access. They only open when I use my thumb, so I know the security scan is functioning properly. Why is it these apps can properly recognize the same stored thumbprint that Android security doesn’t? It has to be in the Android security programming, not a dirty screen. I am OCD about wiping my screen after every use — can’t stand the smudges on the screen.”
Even though this reader writes about a Samsung smartphone, these complaints apply to all of them. His first complaint is commonly referred to as “butt dialing.” As the phone flexes in your pocket, it tricks the sensors into interpreting this as screen presses. Some brands are more sensitive than others. However, I suspect this phone is flawed, since the user selected the “do not activate in pocket” setting. Perhaps his particular pocket and physique put excessive stress on it. While many people put their phones in their back pockets, this really is not good for the phone and probably will shorten its life. If you wear a belt, using a holster is more convenient and far better. We assume our phones are indestructible unless dropped, but they are quite fragile.
As far as fingerprint recognition for unlocking the phone versus apps, it’s all in the software. Manufacturers send updates that improve fingerprint recognition. The early Pixel phones were frustration factories when it came to unlocking with a fingerprint. Google kept sending updates until they were average with competing phones. Each company also uses different brands of sensors, which make a difference. As far as apps recognizing your fingerprint when the phone does not, I assume the fingerprint is encoded and transmitted to the company that employs far more sophisticated processing than your phone.
East Central Illinois experienced some fearsome storms in June, causing prolonged power outages. If you want to keep your refrigerator or well pump operating, you’ll need a fairly powerful generator, or one of the new, expensive battery walls that cost twice as much as a full-power generator. For example, this reader asked: “What would you suggest for someone who wanted to have something available in case of a power outage just for small items — say a laptop, two cellphones and a charger for hearing aids? We don’t want to deal with a big generator. We have friends who went out to eat at campus restaurants after the recent big storm because they knew they could plug in their hearing-aid chargers there.”
A modestly priced uninterruptible power supply will charge hearing aids, phones and laptops several times. Choose one that provides about 600 volt-amps. These cost $75-$100. A slightly larger model, 800-1,000 VA, costing about $175-$350, will power an internet router/modem and a small LED lamp for several hours.