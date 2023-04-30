Medical science makes rapid progress on human repairs. Wear out your hip? No problem!
Strangely, consumer electronics moves in the opposite direction to the detriment of our landfills. One bad little chip or a laser that winks out sends your prized possession to the scrap heap.
This reader email occasioned returning to this topic: “Our Bose has a problem playing disc. I use a cleaner disc, Maxell, it’s pretty effective, but then it skips and stutters and have to insert again. Is there anywhere I can take it, or is the cleaner the best way to do it?”
CD-player cleaners accomplish very little. In fact, sometimes they can cause more problems then they solve. Like most other manufacturers that incorporated a CD player inside a product, Bose simply negotiated the lowest price with a bulk supplier, most commonly in China, to supply CD drives for its Wave Music Systems and other components that played CDs, plus a few thousand extra to stock for repairs.
Once the company making the CD drives supplied these, it discontinued that design. Initially, Bose offered to replace faltering CD players out of warranty. You shipped the unit back to them, and for about $100 they returned a unit with a working CD player.
In light of the reader’s query, I visited the Bose support website, and Wave and Acoustic Wave Music Systems no longer were listed among serviceable products. Our reader just informed me he phoned Bose, and they now want $250 to replace the CD player in his Wave system. Outrageous!
A decade ago, the DVD player failed in my Bose Lifestyle Video System. Bose told me it could not replace the DVD player, even though the rest of the system worked flawlessly. Similarly, my first generation Bose Solo video sound system acted as erratic as an Illinois spring. Bose said it would provide a small discount on a new, current unit but would not repair my Solo.
I checked with Champaign’s best electronic service technician, Carl Stanford, at Good Vibes. He said it’s nearly impossible to repair these products. Bose no longer offers replacement parts, and Bose constructed them as disposable.
Most other contemporary electronics manufacturers follow the same course. That’s the reason we have an enormous recycling problem. At least with many PCs and TVs, technicians can swap whole circuit boards, replace memory chips or change processors, assuming you purchased the product within the past decade.
On the bright side, electronic products live long and prosper more these days than they did a generation ago and especially two generations ago. Perhaps a few of you can remember a vacuum tube in your TV going south during the third game of the World Series or during the final episode of “Bonanza?” While many in the audio world praise vacuum tubes these days, the heat they generate not only causes their own failures but also fries the parts around them. Admittedly, you or a service person could replace blown tubes. Do-it-yourselfers removed all the tubes from their TVs or radios then trundled over to the drugstore or hardware store to the machine in the corner that tested tubes. Once discovering which tube died, they would hope to find its replacement in stock nearby. Back then, Jeff Bezos was in diapers, so no next-day delivery.
Generally, any non-mechanical product that survives the manufacturer’s warranty, usually ranging form 90 days to two years, will last a decade or more.
Even without vacuum tubes, heat remains the biggest enemy of electronics. Keep your electronics cool and out of the sun. Use your vacuum cleaner to suction out dust from grilles and ventilation perforations and holes. While stuffing electronics inside a beautiful piece of furniture might be visually rewarding, unless you put a quiet exhaust fan on the rear, you’re shortening the life of your gear.
Finally, don’t buy extended warranties; they are pure profit for the retailers.